EPA track field season off to flying start

The EPA Track and Field season started on a high note at the weekend with 202 athletes competing in 278 events.
EPA hosts the Track and Field events in partnership with the NMBM as part of their ongoing Legacy Project.
EPA Track and Field chair Riaan Barnard was thrilled with the turnout of the athletes, clubs and spectators.
“We are extremely proud of our athletes,” said Barnard.
“My dream for this season is to develop our athletes to their highest standard to compete on a national level and to bring home more medals.
“This weekend marked the start of our high school, senior and master athletes' first league.
“All our local athletes are working extremely hard to qualify for the National Athletic Championship which will be held in Pretoria on March 21-23 for our junior athletes and U23 (a new category) and then our seniors will compete from 18-21 April in KZN Durban.
Thabang Mosiako, running for Nedbank Running Club, had a sensational 5000m race, finishing in 13 min 37 seconds, the fastest senior male athlete EPA time, pending record ratification.
Melikhaya Frans ran 13.44.09 in February 2022, the fastest EPA time on home soil.
Mosiako was happy with his race and is excited about his running potential this year.
“It was so exciting, a new season, new year, and the first Track and Field event of 2024,” he said.
“I can say I ran my PB, I ran 13.58 in 2022, and now I ran 13.37!
“I’ve never run such a good time in my life. This is huge for me.
“This race is showing me how great my year will be — I expect more this year.
“I must just keep focused on my training and preparation and work hard, as we have a busy year.”
His coach Michael Mbambani was equally pleased.
“Thabang is showing serious consistency, he is at his peak now and I just wish him an injury-free year,” said Mbambani.
Gerrie Posthumus, Madibaz athletics club coach, praised the performance standard of the athletes and confirmed that local world-class athlete Luxolo Adams would be competing on February 10.
The next two competitions will be held on Saturday, February 3, at the Westbourne Oval and on February 10, at NMU Madibaz Stadium.
Spectators are welcome at R30 per person.
For more information, email epaadmin@pe.co.za — LOC EPA
