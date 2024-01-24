The cycle tour, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is an important event for the tourism and hospitality sectors in and around the metro.
“This major cycling race is also a fun day out for family and friends, with so much to see, do and experience in our vibrant city,” Pappin said.
Town Lodge was geared for the expected influx of visitors and looking forward to sharing “this beautiful region of South Africa” with everyone, he said.
For the 38th edition of the cycling classic, Town Lodge is offering preferential rates on single and double rooms to entrants and their respective entourages on the evenings of February 16 and 17. The special includes breakfast.
It is one of four properties within the City Lodge Hotel Group, all located along the beachfront and close to The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment Complex.
The Courtyard Hotel offers four-star luxury, while City Lodge provides three-star comfort.
The offering also includes the super-affordable Road Lodge.
The hotels serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and feature swimming pools and sundowner bars.
The mountain bike races get under way from the Addo Polo Club on February 11, while the road events take place from Pollok Beach in the Friendly City on February 17 and 18.
Accommodation can be booked at www.citylodgehotels.com and riders can enter at www.heraldcycletour.co.za until midday on February 5.
HeraldLIVE
Stay close to action at 38th The Herald Cycle Tour
Beachfront’s Town Lodge back as official sponsor with preferential rates for participants
Image: WERNER HILLS
Out-of-town participants will be treated to panoramic views of Algoa Bay before they have even turned a pedal at 2024’s The Herald Cycle Tour.
Town Lodge, which has offered riders a cosy stay in sight of the race village for four years, is back as the official accommodation sponsor and general manager Glen Pappin cannot be happier.
“We are delighted to continue our relationship with the organisers of this fantastic event that is a firm favourite on the annual sporting calendar,” he said.
The cycle tour, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is an important event for the tourism and hospitality sectors in and around the metro.
“This major cycling race is also a fun day out for family and friends, with so much to see, do and experience in our vibrant city,” Pappin said.
Town Lodge was geared for the expected influx of visitors and looking forward to sharing “this beautiful region of South Africa” with everyone, he said.
For the 38th edition of the cycling classic, Town Lodge is offering preferential rates on single and double rooms to entrants and their respective entourages on the evenings of February 16 and 17. The special includes breakfast.
It is one of four properties within the City Lodge Hotel Group, all located along the beachfront and close to The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment Complex.
The Courtyard Hotel offers four-star luxury, while City Lodge provides three-star comfort.
The offering also includes the super-affordable Road Lodge.
The hotels serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and feature swimming pools and sundowner bars.
The mountain bike races get under way from the Addo Polo Club on February 11, while the road events take place from Pollok Beach in the Friendly City on February 17 and 18.
Accommodation can be booked at www.citylodgehotels.com and riders can enter at www.heraldcycletour.co.za until midday on February 5.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Soccer