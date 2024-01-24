Schools excited about return of popular township rugby tournament
Mzwandile Mali Memorial series kicks off in Gqeberha and Fort Beaufort on February 14
Township high schools around Gqeberha are eagerly awaiting the return of the popular Mzwandile Mali Memorial Schools rugby tournament.
Founder and sponsor Lincoln Mali said there has already been considerable interest from schools around the Bay about the tournament...
