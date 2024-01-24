×

Sport

Malusi gunning for memorable debut at London Marathon

Winner of Motherwell Freedom and NMB 1 City 21km sets sights on longer distance

24 January 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Elite Eastern Cape road runner Yanga Malusi is aiming for a memorable debut at the London Marathon on April 21.

The 26-year-old athlete, who runs under Mdantsane-based Real Gijimas Athletics Club, is a regular in Gqeberha road running events...

