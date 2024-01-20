×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Organisers call for local runners to enter Runified City 50km

Bay race includes several new, exciting additions

Premium
20 January 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Organisers of Nelson Mandela Bay’s popular ultra-marathon are calling on local athletes to enter 2024’s edition.

The Runified City 50km, previously known as the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, is set to take place on February 25 at Hobie Beach, Summerstrand...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read