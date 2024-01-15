Loeb, driving a Prodrive Hunter for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, was 10th fastest after a navigation error added 5km to his route.
“It was a difficult day today [Monday]. We had a good stage. I was pushing hard all through the stage, but we made a mistake with the navigation and lost about 10 minutes,” said Loeb.
This year's event has turned into a duel between Sainz and Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion who has yet to win the Dakar, with Qatar's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah out of contention with Ekstrom and Peterhansel.
The rally finishes in Yanbu on Friday.
In the motorcycle category, overshadowed by the death of Spanish competitor Carles Falcon after a crash a week ago, American Honda rider Ricky Brabec increased his lead over Botswana's Ross Branch to 42 seconds.
The leading pair had been separated by just a second on Sunday night.
Argentine brothers Kevin and Luciano Benavides finished first and second in the stage.
• Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said on Monday.
Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on January 7.
Race director David Castera told reporters at the time the rider, who was competing in the endurance event for the second time, had lacked a pulse but was resuscitated by the first doctor to arrive on the scene.
“Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” the TwinTrail Racing team said on Instagram.
“Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.” — Reuters
Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb, Ekstrom wins stage 8
Image: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool
Triple Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz stretched his overall lead on Monday as closest French rival Sebastien Loeb lost his way in the Saudi Arabian desert.
While Mattias Ekstrom won the 458km eighth stage from Al Duwadimi to Ha'il in an Audi one-two with Stephane Peterhansel, teammate Sainz finished fourth in the car category to go nearly 25 minutes clear.
The 61-year-old father of the Ferrari Formula One driver and namesake, had seen his lead trimmed by Loeb to 19 minutes on Sunday.
“I think there’s still a long way for me and there are long stages to come,” said the Spaniard.
“You can see how easy it is to lose five or 10 minutes in this race. It’s so easy, due to navigation, punctures, everything. It’s very stressful.”
Image: @twintrailracingteam / Instagram
Loeb, driving a Prodrive Hunter for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, was 10th fastest after a navigation error added 5km to his route.
“It was a difficult day today [Monday]. We had a good stage. I was pushing hard all through the stage, but we made a mistake with the navigation and lost about 10 minutes,” said Loeb.
This year's event has turned into a duel between Sainz and Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion who has yet to win the Dakar, with Qatar's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah out of contention with Ekstrom and Peterhansel.
The rally finishes in Yanbu on Friday.
In the motorcycle category, overshadowed by the death of Spanish competitor Carles Falcon after a crash a week ago, American Honda rider Ricky Brabec increased his lead over Botswana's Ross Branch to 42 seconds.
The leading pair had been separated by just a second on Sunday night.
Argentine brothers Kevin and Luciano Benavides finished first and second in the stage.
• Spanish motorcycle rider Carles Falcon has died more than a week after crashing in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said on Monday.
Falcon, 45, had been in an induced coma since he was flown to hospital with severe injuries from a fall during the second stage on January 7.
Race director David Castera told reporters at the time the rider, who was competing in the endurance event for the second time, had lacked a pulse but was resuscitated by the first doctor to arrive on the scene.
“Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible,” the TwinTrail Racing team said on Instagram.
“Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorbikes. He has left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Sport
Cricket