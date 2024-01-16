×

Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Horne out to defend River Mile title

Top swimmers expected to celebrate and compete at annual event's 100th edition

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 16 January 2024

Gqeberha-based SA swimmer Kaitlynne Horne says she is well prepared and determined to defend her title in the River Mile at Sundays River.

The festivities of the 100th River Mile, the oldest swimming event in Africa, will kick start on Saturday and finish on Sunday...

