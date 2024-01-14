Sunrisers will get better with time — Markram

Despite being outclassed by Durban’s Super Giants in the Betway SA20 at home in Gqeberha, Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram believes there were positive aspects to their play as they prepare for MI Cape Town on Tuesday.
The defending champions slumped to a 35-run defeat after the Durban side posted a huge 225/3 on Saturday.
A determined innings of 75 off 38 balls by former St George’s Park warrior Jon-Jon Smuts, and 60 from 31 by West Indian Nicholas Pooran, built on the 43 runs by current Warriors captain Matthew Breetzke as they ripped into the Sunrisers’ bowling attack.
In reply, the Sunrisers fought valiantly but it was not enough, as they finished on 190 for nine after Tom Abell and Tristan Stubbs showed some early season form with scores of 65 from 36 and 55 from 26 respectively.
Markram himself looked in good nick as he scored 29 from 21 balls.
One controversial moment came in the 18th over when Stubbs collided with fast bowler Reece Topley as he turned for a second run.
As he fell, it initially looked as if he was seriously injured.
However, he managed to get back into his crease, resulting in the run-out of Beyers Swanepoel, as the pair looked set to unleash one last assault on the victory target.
“Not anywhere near our best as a team in all facets of the game; we struggled to gain any momentum,” Markram said when asked to sum up their performance in front of a packed house of Orange Army supporters.
“We know how this format works and if you have momentum on your side, it generally becomes an easier game.
“They started well and from there we struggled to find our way as a team.
“There were some good signs, good innings, and good bowling spells we can take from that game, but also a lot of lessons,” Markram said.
While it may have been an advantage for the Super Giants to have played and won a match last week, Markram felt their performances would get better with time.
“In any league around the world your first game or two [will have] new faces, new personnel; sometimes it just needs a bit of time [for us] to connect on the field, from a cricket point of view.
“I thought the communication on the field was pretty good from all the players and the messaging was quite good, but they were much better than us tonight [on Saturday] from an execution point of view, hence them getting the victory.
“We conceded too many runs, but still thought it was a good wicket.
“We were not able to strike [take a wicket] in certain phases of the game for most of the innings, and when you are not striking, it’s fairly easy for the batters out there, so we need to find a way to keep striking regularly because that is the best way to stop the runs towards the death phase of the innings,” Markram said.
Commenting on the run-out incident, Markram said: “It happens quite quickly, only once you see the replay can you get an idea of what happened.
“Toppers will say he was running back to the stumps and fair play he was, but the timing didn’t look great.
“When Stubbsy turned, he happened to be in the way, hence the collision; it is one of those things that can easily happen.”
Sunrisers will get better with time — Markram
Defending champions suffer 35-run defeat after Durban side posts 225/3 on Saturday
Sports reporter
Image: SPORTZPICS/ SA20
