Sport

IN PICS | Spectacular opening ceremony kicks off Afcon in Ivory Coast

14 January 2024
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
The opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was a showcase of colour before the opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Football lovers were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Saturday night. 

The lively show lasted about 40 minutes and featured performances from African musicians and dancers showcasing the sounds and bright colours that are synonymous with the continent.

Earlier in the day, the streets of Abidjan were buzzing with excitement as fans flocked from across Africa, transforming Cote d’Ivoire's economic hub into a sea of colour and noise as the hype moved into overdrive. 

Performers during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Fans draped in their national colours were pouring into the city, with streets and bars filled with jerseys, flags and vuvuzelas in huge anticipation to the opening match between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. 

It culminated with a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the sky above the stadium. 

