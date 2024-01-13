Stubbs believes strong team culture can take Sunrisers far

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batting powerhouse Tristan Stubbs believes that if they can recreate a similar gees to the one that carried them to the title last season, it could take them a long way in the Betway SA20.
The Orange Army will have a second chance to get their season under way when they host Durban’s Super Giants at St George’s Park at 5.30pm on Saturday.
While the squad was littered with prominent names from the world of cricket, Stubbs believes it was the team atmosphere and cohesion that ultimately led them to the inaugural title in February last year.
The defending champions were forced to share the spoils with Joburg Super Kings after their opening encounter was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Wednesday.
DSG opened their account with an 11-run DLS-method victory over MI Cape Town on Thursday, but the home side will aim to spoil the party for the visitors.
“I think our biggest strength last season was not necessarily the players we had, but the team gees we had,” Stubbs said on Friday.
“I think that was our asset in last season’s campaign. We all got along and gelled pretty well on and off the field, so if we can bring that same [energy], it could take us a long way.
“Roela [Roelof van der Merwe] will be a big miss this season, but last season, when he came into the team, the energy showed and it just brought us closer.
“I don’t think you can replace someone like Roela, but Harmy [Simon Harmer] is just as fiery, and if Jordan [Hermann] expresses himself like he does normally, then that fire will be there.”
The former Grey High pupil came into the tournament’s first edition as the highest-paid player, being auctioned for R9.2m.
However, Stubbs did not have the season he would have hoped for, scoring 190 runs in 12 matches with a highest score of just 30.
Asked if they had the belief to be the inaugural champions given the start they had to last year’s edition, Stubbs said: “If you looked in our changeroom [last season], we had what it takes to go far in that tournament.
“But after those first two losses, there were some doubts if I am being honest, but thankfully we got there.
“I think I let the pressure get to me a bit last season. It definitely affected my batting and everything, but I have learnt from that.
“At the end of the day, we have to win a cricket game, so you have to forget about these kinds of things.
“You have to play the game when you are out there and not worry too much about anything else.”
Stubbs said the unwavering support of the St George’s Park crowd made it feel as if they were playing with an extra player at times.
“We may have the only ground where we have something similar to what they refer to in football as the 12th man.
“I remember batting in the chase against MICT last year and you can hear the crowd clearly.
“Even when we played against India, once the crowd and the band get going, it is unreal.
“As an opposition bowler, if you’re running in and the crowd gets going, it is almost as if you are being put under additional pressure.”
HeraldLIVE
Stubbs believes strong team culture can take Sunrisers far
Eastern Cape franchise fired up to show their credentials against Durban’s Super Giants at St George’s
Sports reporter
Image: Sportzpics/SA20/Richard Huggard
