Dixon guns for Stormers against Sharks

DHL Stormers loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon wants to build on his breakthrough year as he prepares for the first game of 2024 in the Investec Champions Cup against Sale Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.
A born-and-raised Capetonian, Dixon enjoyed a fantastic run as a DHL Stormers regular in 2023.
The 25-year-old, who first featured for the DHL Stormers in 2020, made 21 appearances in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, featuring in the Investec Champions Cup play-off run and the charge towards the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final.
As he prepares to continue his momentum in the new year, Dixon outlined his desire to build on a memorable 2023.
“2023 was a big year for me. It was massive,” Dixon said. “That was kind of my breakthrough season. In the first Vodacom URC, I played a bit off the bench after I came back from a knee injury. I got my first start at the end of 2022, in December. Luckily, I got lots of opportunities after that. I made the most of it and am really, really happy about how the year went.
“Going into 2024, I am excited to keep working on my game. There are still many areas that I can improve on. I want to keep making hits, but also run a bit better with the ball and give my team momentum on attack and just sharpen up on a few technical areas.
“That mentality is something that I am personally working towards. To have that attacking mindset, whether you have the ball or not, to go at the other team in any situation. I am very excited to go places with this team this year.”
The DHL Stormers signed off on 2023 with three successive wins at DHL Stadium, against the Vodacom Bulls and Hollywoodbets Sharks in the Vodacom URC and title-holders La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup.
“Those three wins were massive for us. Though all three of them were a bit tight, we wanted to make a statement, especially in the last game,” Dixon said. “We worked hard and pulled together as a team. It meant a lot to us.
“We are going into the new year with some momentum, which is massive. Now it’s time to focus. It is getting closer to the business end of the season for both competitions. It’s just important to keep building as a team and to make sure we keep getting stronger as we get to those big moments and matches.”
“We are very excited to play Sale. I think it’s going to be a unique challenge. The team is in a good place for it.”
Sale Sharks boast a pack with a few familiar faces, including former DHL Stormers forward and DHL Western Province captain Ernst van Rhyn.
Dixon guns for Stormers against Sharks
Image: RAMSEY CARDY/SPORTSFILE VIA GETTY IMAGES
DHL Stormers loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon wants to build on his breakthrough year as he prepares for the first game of 2024 in the Investec Champions Cup against Sale Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.
A born-and-raised Capetonian, Dixon enjoyed a fantastic run as a DHL Stormers regular in 2023.
The 25-year-old, who first featured for the DHL Stormers in 2020, made 21 appearances in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, featuring in the Investec Champions Cup play-off run and the charge towards the Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final.
As he prepares to continue his momentum in the new year, Dixon outlined his desire to build on a memorable 2023.
“2023 was a big year for me. It was massive,” Dixon said. “That was kind of my breakthrough season. In the first Vodacom URC, I played a bit off the bench after I came back from a knee injury. I got my first start at the end of 2022, in December. Luckily, I got lots of opportunities after that. I made the most of it and am really, really happy about how the year went.
“Going into 2024, I am excited to keep working on my game. There are still many areas that I can improve on. I want to keep making hits, but also run a bit better with the ball and give my team momentum on attack and just sharpen up on a few technical areas.
“That mentality is something that I am personally working towards. To have that attacking mindset, whether you have the ball or not, to go at the other team in any situation. I am very excited to go places with this team this year.”
The DHL Stormers signed off on 2023 with three successive wins at DHL Stadium, against the Vodacom Bulls and Hollywoodbets Sharks in the Vodacom URC and title-holders La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup.
“Those three wins were massive for us. Though all three of them were a bit tight, we wanted to make a statement, especially in the last game,” Dixon said. “We worked hard and pulled together as a team. It meant a lot to us.
“We are going into the new year with some momentum, which is massive. Now it’s time to focus. It is getting closer to the business end of the season for both competitions. It’s just important to keep building as a team and to make sure we keep getting stronger as we get to those big moments and matches.”
“We are very excited to play Sale. I think it’s going to be a unique challenge. The team is in a good place for it.”
Sale Sharks boast a pack with a few familiar faces, including former DHL Stormers forward and DHL Western Province captain Ernst van Rhyn.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Sport