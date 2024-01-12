Impasse over presidency damaging EP, says Malgas
Major events in Gqeberha in jeopardy as officials continue to bicker over who should be in charge
A frustrating impasse over the validity of his position as acting EP Rugby Union president has damaged the union’s brand and cast doubt as to whether the Springboks will play a Test against Portugal in Gqeberha on July 20, George Malgas says.
In a leaked memo Malgas informed his executive he wants clarity on his position and has asked top SA Rugby officials to attend an intervention meeting in Gqeberha as soon as possible to resolve the impasse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.