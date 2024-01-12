“We did what we wanted to do and we saw what we wanted to see.
Broos satisfied with players’ mentality after draw with Lesotho
Long season and camp in Stellenbosch last week took its toll, says Bafana coach
Sports reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was satisfied with his players’ mentality in their 0-0 draw with Lesotho in their preparation match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
In a match played behind closed doors, Broos said he would have liked to win against their unfancied neighbours, but his players lacked freshness after a long season and camp in Stellenbosch last week.
“It was not bad and it was not good either, but as I said before the game, this was a preparation game,” Broos said.
“We had hard work over the last three to four days and I think we needed a little more freshness to beat Lesotho.
“I am not unhappy, certainly not, because everyone had the opportunity to play.
“We did what we wanted to do and we saw what we wanted to see.
“Having played to a 0-0 draw with Lesotho will not have an influence at Afcon, but we would have liked to win the game.
“Everybody is going to talk about the 0-0 draw against Lesotho but you have to look at the circumstances, and as I said before the game, this was not even a friendly game for me.”
Though the performance was not the best, Broos was satisfied with the mentality of the players.
“We saw what we wanted to see. It was important to see the mentality of the players which was good.
“I knew the freshness wouldn’t be there and you could see that.
“There were some moments where we needed that freshness.
“I asked the players before the game to show a good mentality. In a few days, we will be different, we will be better.”
SA kick off their campaign against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday (10pm SA time) and complete their group campaign against Namibia on January 21 and former champions Tunisia on January 24.
Meanwhile, Broos confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala would travel with the team to the Afcon after he was cleared by the medical team.
Mvala missed Bafana’s last preparation match on Wednesday but travelled to Ivory Coast on Thursday morning as he continues to recover from a groin injury.
Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and influential midfielder Themba Zwane were rested for the preparation match against Lesotho as they also recover from respective minor niggles.
“Mvala will travel with me because the medical team said he would be ready,” Broos said.
Safa team doctor Tshepo Molobi said after a medical assessment, there was no reason to leave Mvala behind.
“He will travel with the team to Côte d’Ivoire and we as a medical team will continuously monitor all injuries and niggles of Mvala, Williams, Zwane and all other players who need our care.” — TimesLIVE
