×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay’s popular 50km ultra-marathon opens to masses

Race incorporates 10km entry-level distance to encourage more participants

Premium
02 January 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay’s popular ultra-marathon is back and bigger this year.

The Runified City 50km race, previously known as the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, will take place at Hobie Beach, Summerstrand on February 25...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read