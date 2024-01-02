Bentancur's return a huge lift for Spurs squad: Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said Rodrigo Bentancur's early return from injury had given the club a huge boost after the Uruguay midfielder helped them to a 3-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.
Bentancur was expected to be out for at least two months with an ankle injury sustained in Spurs' 2-1 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa on November 26.
However, the 26-year-old returned to training well ahead of schedule and played for just under an hour in Tottenham's win at the weekend, where he was involved in the build-up to the opening goal.
Postecoglou said Bentancur had shown great determination to get through his injury problems after being sidelined for much of 2023 due to a serious knee issue.
“Rodrigo trained during the week. He's a warrior. He wanted to play,” Postecoglou said in an interview published on the club's website.
“I let him train with the team and there was nothing I saw that was going to prohibit him from contributing.
“We knew we wouldn't get more than 55, 60 (minutes) out of him, but it's a lift for the whole squad because he's a quality player, and he's also a quality person.
“The group has seen what he's gone through, and he's never let it get him down, he works hard every day.”
Postecoglou said he is hoping Pape Matar Sarr's injury is not too serious after the midfielder came off in tears against Bournemouth, casting doubts on his availability for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
The Aussie manager is hoping the 21-year-old Sarr does not add to the list of injured players at the club, which includes the likes of James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.
Sarr was on the scoresheet against Bournemouth alongside captain Son Heung-min and Richarlison.
“Pape felt his hamstring and he's emotional because he wants to go away with his national team. It's a big tournament for them,” Postecoglou told reporters.
“It's kind of the way our season has gone. He was so good again early in the game, apart from his goal, and then he got an injury.
“Disappointing for him, but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country.”
Sarr later said on Instagram, “More fear than evil, see you for the CAN.”
The Afcon will take place from January 13 to February 11 in the Ivory Coast.
Argentine striker Alejo Veliz, 20, also came off injured at the Vitality Stadium. Postecoglou said he is not yet aware of the extent of the injury.
“Alejo was in a lot of pain and we'd already done our substitutions so we were trying to get it out to him to just lay down so we can get him off,” the Australian added.
“But it just shows the character of the boy because he knew we had no more substitutions and he just wanted to keep going.”
Spurs host Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday before travelling to face Manchester United in the league on January 14. — Reuters
Bentancur's return a huge lift for Spurs squad: Postecoglou
Image: DAVID KLEIN / REUTERS
