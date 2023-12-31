Foster’s strong display for Burnley raises questions over Afcon withdrawal

Lyle Foster's strong performance for Burnley in their 3-2 Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday has raised questions over his withdrawal from the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Foster, one of the most promising strikers to emerge from South Africa since Benni McCarthy, wrote a letter to the South African Football Association declaring he would be unavailable for next month's Nations Cup due to his battles with mental health.

The striker's strong performance helping his 10-man team run Villa close away from home has left South Africans further dismayed by the Orlando Pirates youth product's withdrawal from the squad announced by Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Friday.

With Burnley down to 10 men after Sander Berge's 56th-minute dismissal Foster ran onto Jóhann Guðmundsson's flick-on and produced a low finish past Villa's Argentine World Cup-winning keeper Emiliano Martínez for his team's second equaliser in the 71st.

Brazilian Douglas Luiz scored Villa's last-gasp winner from the spot in the 89th.