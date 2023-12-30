×

Sport

Gerald Coetzee released from Proteas squad for 2nd Test against India due to injury

30 December 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee to miss second Test against India in Cape Town.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi - Gallo Images/Getty Images

Titans fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been withdrawn from the Proteas team for the second and final Test against India in Cape Town next week after developing pelvic inflammation. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA confirmed on Saturday morning that Coetzee suffered the injury during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion which the Proteas won emphatically by an innings and 32 runs. 

In a statement, CSA said the 23-year-old experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the first Test match and underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury. 

Coach Shukri Conrad has opted to release Coetzee from the squad as a precautionary measure and no replacement has been named. 

