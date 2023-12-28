Title shot is culmination of five years of hard work — Rossouw
Ex-Grey High pupil eyeing IBO All Africa junior-middleweight belt in fight against Brandon Thysse
Five years of intense work will come full circle for professional boxer Darrin Rossouw when he gets the opportunity to fight for the IBO All Africa junior-middleweight title in March next year.
Having made his professional debut in 2019, the young orthodox fighter has grown in leaps and bounds, having taken to the ring on nine occasions, with a return of eight wins, four by way of knockout, to go with the solitary defeat he suffered early in 2023...
