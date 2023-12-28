Eastern Cape trainer Lunga Gila is set to continue his career in Cape Town.
Gila started training at Fairview in Gqeberha last season but will soon relocate to Cape Town.
He was in Cape Town recently where he met Cape Racing chair Greg Bortz and Justin Vermaak, of Executive Racing and Bloodstock, to discuss his plans.
“I also had a look at the facilities and where my stables will be at the Philippi Training Centre. I will be there in the first week of January,” Lunga said.
“I am very excited about this new chapter in my career. I want to thank Messrs Bortz, Vermaak and Hollywoodbets for their assistance and guidance in the process.
“I am looking forward to the challenge and am determined not to let my clients, and all those who support me, down.”
Gila saddled eight winners in 67 runs last season. That gave him the third-highest win percentage of 11.9 in the Eastern Cape in his debut 2022/2023 season.
Gila started working with racehorses many moons ago.
“People are surprised to hear I even worked for the late Oom Nic Claassen,” he said.
Lunga worked with top trainers in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal before deciding to take out his licence.
He had a long stint as the righthand man of former trainer Mitch Wiese at Fairview.
He then worked for the Glen Kotzen stable, running the satellite yard in Gqeberha and later in Durban.
Since 2021 he was in charge of the satellite yard of KwaZulu-Natal trainer Kom Naidoo at Fairview before a move to Gauteng, which didn’t work out through no fault of his own.
He then returned to the Eastern Cape to get his stable going.
“Though excited about the new adventure, I am sad to leave the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“To my fellow trainers, friends and supporters here, I would like to thank every one of you for your support and advice. It is greatly appreciated.”
Punters can follow his stable on the Facebook page of Lunga Gila Racing Stables.
HeraldLIVE
Eastern Cape trainer going places
Lunga Gila to open stables in Cape Town
Image: PAULINE HERMAN
Eastern Cape trainer Lunga Gila is set to continue his career in Cape Town.
Gila started training at Fairview in Gqeberha last season but will soon relocate to Cape Town.
He was in Cape Town recently where he met Cape Racing chair Greg Bortz and Justin Vermaak, of Executive Racing and Bloodstock, to discuss his plans.
“I also had a look at the facilities and where my stables will be at the Philippi Training Centre. I will be there in the first week of January,” Lunga said.
“I am very excited about this new chapter in my career. I want to thank Messrs Bortz, Vermaak and Hollywoodbets for their assistance and guidance in the process.
“I am looking forward to the challenge and am determined not to let my clients, and all those who support me, down.”
Gila saddled eight winners in 67 runs last season. That gave him the third-highest win percentage of 11.9 in the Eastern Cape in his debut 2022/2023 season.
Gila started working with racehorses many moons ago.
“People are surprised to hear I even worked for the late Oom Nic Claassen,” he said.
Lunga worked with top trainers in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal before deciding to take out his licence.
He had a long stint as the righthand man of former trainer Mitch Wiese at Fairview.
He then worked for the Glen Kotzen stable, running the satellite yard in Gqeberha and later in Durban.
Since 2021 he was in charge of the satellite yard of KwaZulu-Natal trainer Kom Naidoo at Fairview before a move to Gauteng, which didn’t work out through no fault of his own.
He then returned to the Eastern Cape to get his stable going.
“Though excited about the new adventure, I am sad to leave the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“To my fellow trainers, friends and supporters here, I would like to thank every one of you for your support and advice. It is greatly appreciated.”
Punters can follow his stable on the Facebook page of Lunga Gila Racing Stables.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Soccer