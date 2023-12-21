Central Gauteng Lions crowned kings of Khaya Majola Week

Central Gauteng Lions are the undisputed champions of the annual Khaya Majola Week (U19) hosted in Makhanda.
The team defeated KwaZulu-Natal by 78 runs in the final on Graeme College’s Somerset Field. It was the first time in years that an official champion was crowned.
Gauteng was the only side that managed to conclude the week with an unbeaten record intact.
They were made to work had to reach 176 before being bowled out.
Their South African U19-player Richard Seletswane (24) with some help from middle-order batsman Henricus Meyer (26) and tailender Kwena Maphaka (24) managed to give their team total a much-needed boost.
KwaZulu-Natal would have felt confident in their run chase until Romashan Pillay (28) was run out. The team struggled after he left the crease and were bowled out for 98 runs.
Seam bowler Tjaart Mentz (3/22) and left-handed spin bowler Sipho Potsane (2/8) caused most of the damage. Potsane was deservedly named man of the match.
North West’s left-handed batsman Ludwich Schuld (17) was not able to help his province into the Platinum section of the Khaya Majola Week but he did manage to add his name to an elite group of batsmen.
Schuld has equalled the record of centuries during a Khaya Majola Week career. He scored two during this edition against Border and Kei to take his tally to three centuries.
The other three batsmen who managed to score three centuries during their careers are AB de Villiers (North Gauteng), Pieter Malan (Northerns/Mpumalanga) and Andrea Agathagelou (North West).
Eastern Province and Free State managed to evade relegation to the Gold section with respective victories over North West (31 runs) and Mpumalanga (148 runs).
Northern Cape’s Simon Liversage (159) managed to end a superb week on a high note. His century helped his side to a comfortable 111-run victory over the Garden Route Badgers.
His innings is the highest ever by a player from the Northern Cape (also previously Griqualand West) at the week and the fifth highest of any batsman at the Khaya Majola Week.
South African U19 batsman Dewan Marais (142) also joined the party on the last day with a century against Border.
Kei didn’t experience the best of tournaments, but spin bowler Esam Mpafi (6/36) produced a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Limpopo to 110 runs. It was the only five-wicket haul on the closing day.
Kei, however, still lost after Masoli Moremi (4/13) and Nsuku Mathye (3/7) played a major role in bowling them out for a mere 33 runs.
Central Gauteng Lions crowned kings of Khaya Majola Week
Image: Michael Sheehan
