Sport

EP players excel for franchises at PSI Nationals in Cape Town

By SPORTS REPORTER - 21 December 2023
EP senior women's high performance players Liz Porter, left, and Mija Kliment excelled at the PSI Indoor Hockey Nationals in Cape Town recently but for opposing franchises. Porter played for PE Vipers and won Player of the Tournament in the Girls U18 Cup while Mija Kliment, representing the Tshwane Titans, won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the Girls U18 Shield section. Porter was also selected in the Girls U18 All Stars team.
Image: SUPPLIED

 

Six PE Vipers players were named in age-group All Star teams after the PSI Indoor Hockey Nationals in Cape Town recently.

Girls Lucy Holderness (U14), Jamie Gillies, Liz Porter (both U18) and boys James Chree, Luke Mason, Micah Wessels (all U14) were all selected for what were essentially the teams of the respective tournaments.

Porter won Player of the Tournament in the U18 Girls Cup while fellow EP senior women's high-performance squad member Mija Kliment, who represented the Tshwane Titans, won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the U18 Girls Shield section.

In the U13 Girls Cup, Megan Measures also won Goalkeeper of the Tournament as did Wessels in the Boys U14 Cup.

Chree was named the Player of the Tournament in the Boys U14 Cup.

EC Vipers players who made the All Stars teams were:

Girls

U14: Lucy Holderness

U18: Jamie Gillies, Liz Porter

Boys 

U14: James Chree, Luke Mason, Micah Wessels

 

