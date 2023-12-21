Six PE Vipers players were named in age-group All Star teams after the PSI Indoor Hockey Nationals in Cape Town recently.
Girls Lucy Holderness (U14), Jamie Gillies, Liz Porter (both U18) and boys James Chree, Luke Mason, Micah Wessels (all U14) were all selected for what were essentially the teams of the respective tournaments.
Porter won Player of the Tournament in the U18 Girls Cup while fellow EP senior women's high-performance squad member Mija Kliment, who represented the Tshwane Titans, won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the U18 Girls Shield section.
In the U13 Girls Cup, Megan Measures also won Goalkeeper of the Tournament as did Wessels in the Boys U14 Cup.
Chree was named the Player of the Tournament in the Boys U14 Cup.
EC Vipers players who made the All Stars teams were:
Girls
U14: Lucy Holderness
U18: Jamie Gillies, Liz Porter
Boys
U14: James Chree, Luke Mason, Micah Wessels
EP players excel for franchises at PSI Nationals in Cape Town
Image: SUPPLIED
