Proteas claim series-levelling victory in Gqeberha

A maiden one-day international century by Tony de Zorzi was the driving force behind the Proteas claiming an eight-wicket win over India in the second Betway ODI clash at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
De Zorzi struck nine boundaries and six sixes to record his highest ODI score of 119 not out from 126 balls,
Earlier, the left-hander combined with Reeza Hendricks (52 from 81) to construct a record-setting 130-run first-wicket partnership under lights at the Gqeberha venue.
The hosts finished the match with De Zorzi and Aiden Markram (2) unbeaten, with a team total of 215/2, to set up a series-deciding clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.
Earlier, half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan 62 from 83 and skipper KL Rahul 56 off 64 helped India to 211 all out in 46.2 overs.
Chasing 212 for victory, De Zorzi and Hendricks got the home side off to a strong start, scoring 39 runs without loss at the end of the power play.
They built a solid half-century partnership off just 77 deliveries and continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers, rotating the strike with ease while punishing the bad deliveries.
The left-hander reached his maiden ODI half-century off 55 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and a maximum during that time.
They continued to put pressure on the Indian attack as Hendricks and De Zorzi brought up 100 for the first wicket, including 10 boundaries and two sixes.
Hendricks, who was dropped on seven runs, smashed Avesh Khan for three consecutive boundaries to end the 24th over, before two De Zorzi boundaries in the next over saw the Proteas reach 126 at the halfway stage.
Hendricks recorded a seventh ODI half-century with a double off Arshdeep Singh as the visiting attack struggled to find a way through the Proteas’ stubborn opening pair.
Their record-breaking stand finally came to an end when Hendricks was out, caught for 52 from 81 balls including seven boundaries.
However, De Zorzi, who was joined in the middle by Rassie van der Dussen, took the Proteas past 150 with a drive straight back past the bowler.
De Zorzi hit a maximum to bring up the half-century partnership between him and Van der Dussen before reaching his maiden century in the 37th over, with SA needing just 26 runs for victory.
Van der Dussen (36) fell six runs from the end as the Proteas reached their target in the 43rd over with a massive De Zorzi six to conclude the match and level the series at one apiece.
Winning the toss and asking the visitors to bat first, India lost their first wicket with just four runs when left-arm seamer Nandre Burger trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) leg before wicket.
Sudharsan and Tilak Varma added 42 for the second wicket before Burger struck again, removing Varma for 10 with India on 46/2.
Sudharsan and Rahul took India past 50 before the left-hander reached the individual milestone in the 20th over.
They brought up 50 for the third wicket and reached the halfway point in the match on 111/2.
Their 68-run stand ended when Sudharsan was caught behind by Heinrich Klaasen off Lizaad Williams for a well-played 62 from 83, including seven boundaries and a six.
Beuran Hendricks grabbed his first wicket when Sanju Samson (12) played the ball back onto his stumps, however, Rahul remained strong as he crossed the half-century mark while taking India past 150 with four wickets down.
He was sent back to the dugout for 56, which included seven boundaries, when he was caught at backward point for Burger’s third wicket.
Keshav Maharaj had Rinku Singh stumped for 17, before removing Kuldeep Yadav for a single as India ended the second power play on 177/7.
Axar Patel (7) fell to skipper Markram before Singh hit a maximum over long-on to take his side past 200.
Beuran dismissed Singh for 18 before Khan (9) was run out by Wiaan Mulder to close out proceedings with 22 balls left in the innings.
Burger finished with 3/30 from his 10 overs, while Beuran and Maharaj claimed 2/34 and 2/51, respectively, from 19.2 overs.
Proteas claim series-levelling victory in Gqeberha
De Zorzi century and bowlers help SA to commanding win over India
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
