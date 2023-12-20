×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport Editors Choice

PODCAST | Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among PSL players, Mosimane tells BBK

By TIMESLIVE - 20 December 2023
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Former Al Wahda, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among Premier Soccer League (PSL) players, an issue Pitso Mosimane says needs all hands on deck to address.

Sunday Times sports editor Bareng-Batho Kortjaas spoke to Mosimane about alcohol abuse in the PSL, taking on the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and his time at the UAE Pro League and Al Ahly.

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE production. 

Join the discussion:

For more episodes click here

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read