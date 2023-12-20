Momentum Proteas can rectify mistakes from opening clash, says Wolvaardt

Momentum Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said they would be better prepared for the might of the Bangladesh spin attack when the two sides meet in the second one-day international in Potchefstroom on Wednesday [2pm start].
Wolvaardt and her charges were blown away at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, losing by 119 runs after asking the Lady Tigers to bat first.
Murshida Khatun hit an unbeaten 91 and led the charge for the visitors as they posted a competitive 250/3 from their allotted 50 overs.
In reply, the Proteas had no answer as the Bangladesh women spun a web around their hosts’ batting line up to dismiss them for a measly 119 in 36.3 overs to secure victory in the first encounter.
Despite their struggles against the slower bowlers, Wolvaardt wasn’t too concerned, saying it is something they will need to rectify in the remaining matches in Potchefstroom and Benoni in the days to come.
“Potch is usually a good wicket to bat on the last few times we have been there so hopefully the ball comes onto the bat a bit better.
“[Our struggles against their slower bowlers] is something we have to chat about either way, it [that performance] is not up to our usual standards and we will have to come up with a few better plans for facing their spinners,” Wolvaardt said after the defeat.
Having conceded 25 extras in the match, of which 24 were wides, Wolvaardt said that was another issue they would be keen to rectify with urgency.
“It is very frustrating to concede 25 extras, it is free runs and extra balls that are being given to the opposition and is something we can control.
“I feel like we had an overall lack of execution with the ball, especially upfront, but I think our spinners brought things back nicely because they [Bangladesh] were set up to score 300+ at one stage,” she said.
Asked if that opening performance raised any concerns, Wolvaardt wasn’t too worried, saying things willpick up if they execute their plans better.
“It was a very bad day at the office, I think we were outplayed in departments and phases of the game.
“We didn’t start as well as we would have liked with the ball, and things just seemed to carry on from there.
“Having said that, I don’t think it is a concern in terms of the direction we’re heading into, we did win our last two ODI series, so hopefully we can bounce back and win this one,” the top order batter said.
