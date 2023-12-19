Proteas can pick themselves up in Gqeberha — Duminy

Proteas batting coach JP Duminy expects a big performance from the side when they square off against India in the second Betway One Day International in Gqeberha on Tuesday. [Starts at 1pm].
The home side will be looking to right the wrongs of the Pink One Day International which saw them slump to an eight-wicket defeat at the Bullring in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The visitors dismantled a hapless Proteas batting line-up, dismissing them for a measly 116 runs inside 28 overs before needing just 100 balls to chase down the 117-run victory target and losing only two wickets in the process.
The two sides have met on eight occasions in the last 24 months, and this was not the first time in the last 12 months that India have put the Proteas to the sword.
India have secured victories in the 50-over format on the last four occasions the sides have met between October 2022 and December 2023, claiming a 243-run victory in their meeting at the ICC Men’s 50-Over World Cup and two seven-wicket wins before that.
The Proteas also had some success in the same period, claiming four victories against their Asian counterparts in January and October 2022.
Despite the heavy defeats against the men in blue of late, Duminy says he doesn’t believe there is a growing mental block they need to overcome when playing against India.
“As a coach, I can’t say that is something we consider and it is not something we’ve chatted about,” he said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.
“For us it’s really about coming up against the conditions and the opposition and finding the right formula in terms of how we want to play the game.
“I have no doubt that come Tuesday we’ll be putting up a big performance, no matter what we have to do first, what the conditions are.
“There are some great lessons for us as a batting unit and it’s something we will reflect on and hopefully put in a bigger performance,” Duminy said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.
Speaking about the potential reasons for their batting meltdown, Duminy said their execution would need to be better if they were to pull things back in the series.
“I don’t think it’s one particular thing. Conditions may have played a role, but in no way can we use that as an excuse, because we still have to find a way.
“So if we go back to a couple of nights ago, we have to give credit to the India bowlers.
“They bowled particularly well and we didn't have any answers in terms of understanding our options in those conditions.
“I guess it was pretty similar today.
“Our execution certainly wasn’t there, the intent to score was certainly there, but something we have to reflect on is understanding our options in those conditions.
“Our execution is something that will always be judged, but it is something we have to take accountability for.
“We have gone through a period where batting has been pretty consistent and now we find ourselves in a situation where we have to reflect and find some answers.”
Having twice chosen to bat in particularly difficult conditions at the Wanderers, Duminy said a lot of their decisions were made with various statistics and historical evidence in mind.
“The thing that stands out for me is consistency, so if you assess conditions and understand where the biggest threat is, you have to be able to land the ball there consistently.
“If you look at today [Sunday], that is exactly what they did.
“Take Arshdeep [Singh] and his ability to swing the ball up front and nibble it.
“He is asking those questions consistently, so you’re always under pressure and when you don’t have the answers, today happens.
“So as a bowling unit, we can take a little bit out of that as well, how can we become a little bit more consistent in asking those questions, in whatever conditions.
"[We need to be able to] assess it, understand where the threats are and be consistent with it.”
