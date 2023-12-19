Another championship in the bag for Michael Stephen

Gqeberha's favourite racing son Michael Stephen clinched yet another South African Motorsport Championship title at the season-ending Nine Hours of Kyalami racing festival on Saturday when he was crowned the National GT3 Champion.
A second place behind Joseph Ellerine in the first of the two one-hour sprint races was enough to seal the deal for Stephen after having won six out of the eight rounds on offer.
He then went out and won race two in great style, ensuring that the Ultimate Outlaw Team of Izak Spies, Stephen and Roelf du Plessis won the Team Championship as well, narrowly beating the Scuderia Scribante Team into second place.
The overall championship podium was an all Gqeberha affair with Stephen on the top step, the ever- consistent Aldo Scribante in second and after a great comeback following his disastrous start to the season, 2022 champion Silvio Scribante in third place.
The championship win will surely elevate Stephen into a different level in the SA Motorsport Hall of Fame now having 16 National South African Championships and three National Challenge Championships across various racing disciplines to his name.
His titles are:
- 1 x SAGT South African Championship (2023)
- 3 x Sasol GTC Touring Car Championships (2016, 2017, 2018)
- 3 x Bridgestone Production Car Championships (2011, 2012, 2013)
- 1 x Engen Volkswagen Cup Championship (2004)
- 8 x SA Karting Championships
- 3 x DD2 Masters National Challenge Championships ( 2016, 2017, 2018)
In the Nine-Hour Endurance event, Daniel Rowe, another local star, though having recently relocated to the Western Cape, ended the season by winning the South African Endurance Series Touring Car Class D Championship in his VW Motorsport-backed SupaPolo.
Rowe shared the drive with newly crowned PoloCup champion Charl Visser and GTC SuperPolo runner-up Jonathan Mogotsi.
They ran into technical difficulties with less than 90 minutes left in the race, retiring the car from the event, but Rowe with his three race wins and a second place during the season had done enough to earn the championship title.
Algoa Motorsport Club star Xolela Njumbuxa capped off a successful season by finishing in 17th place overall out of 38 starters and in eighth place in class E driving the Team Qhubani Backdraft Cobra along with teammates Fikile Holomisa and Baphumze Rubuluza.
HeraldLIVE
Another championship in the bag for Michael Stephen
Gqeberha's favourite racing son clinches national motorsport title
Image: Kirsty Mackenzie
HeraldLIVE
