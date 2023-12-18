Nelson Mandela Bay artistic swimmers excelled when they travelled to East London to compete at the Selborne College pool from December 9 to 13.
In the novice events the trio from Collegiate (Jordan-Leigh Roman, Kate Erasmus and Shanna du Plessis) took 1st place in the 13 and over category, and the 12u duet from Clarendon Park (Jemima Hibbert) and Lorraine Primary (Emma Blandford) placed 3rd in their age group.
In the championship events Aquabear was represented by thee swimmers. Kim Dell Robertson, in her first year at youth, achieved good results in both figures and solo.
Rachel Taylor (in photo) won the junior tech solo with Aneesah Lindoor finishing 3rd. Aneesah also placed 2nd in the junior free solo.
These two swimmers attend Collegiate.
Both Rachel and Aneesah are short listed for the 2024 world championships in Doha, where Kerry Norden has been appointed as a judge.
We are also fortunate to have Courtney Musson in Nmba.
She is the first World Aquatics technical controller in SA and recently officiated in Egypt.
Artistic swimming trains twice weekly at the Newton Park swimming pool. Beginners aged 10 and older, are welcome to try out for this beautiful though challenging sport.
Good swimming skills are essential.
HeraldLIVE
NMB artistic swimmers excel
Image: Supplied
Nelson Mandela Bay artistic swimmers excelled when they travelled to East London to compete at the Selborne College pool from December 9 to 13.
In the novice events the trio from Collegiate (Jordan-Leigh Roman, Kate Erasmus and Shanna du Plessis) took 1st place in the 13 and over category, and the 12u duet from Clarendon Park (Jemima Hibbert) and Lorraine Primary (Emma Blandford) placed 3rd in their age group.
In the championship events Aquabear was represented by thee swimmers. Kim Dell Robertson, in her first year at youth, achieved good results in both figures and solo.
Rachel Taylor (in photo) won the junior tech solo with Aneesah Lindoor finishing 3rd. Aneesah also placed 2nd in the junior free solo.
These two swimmers attend Collegiate.
Both Rachel and Aneesah are short listed for the 2024 world championships in Doha, where Kerry Norden has been appointed as a judge.
We are also fortunate to have Courtney Musson in Nmba.
She is the first World Aquatics technical controller in SA and recently officiated in Egypt.
Artistic swimming trains twice weekly at the Newton Park swimming pool. Beginners aged 10 and older, are welcome to try out for this beautiful though challenging sport.
Good swimming skills are essential.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Rugby