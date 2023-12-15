WP, Central Gauteng claim U19 water polo titles on thrilling final day

The cream rose to the top for the Western Province boys’ and Central Gauteng girls’ U19 sides when they were crowned champions at the SA Schools water polo interprovincial this week.
Hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics, the tournament, which started on December 9, saw more than 1,570 players and officials converge on pools across the metro in pursuit of the age-group crowns.
Wednesday saw the culmination of five days of action-packed water polo, with 10 provincial sides competing in age groups from U13 to U19.
With 421 matches contested over more than 330 hours of playing time, the main venues were the Aquatics Centre at Grey High and the Newton Park pool.
Other venues included Alexander Road and Pearson High, Woodridge College and the Seaview Eco Pool.
The U19 girls’ section saw Central Gauteng A claim gold after a nail-biting 12-10 victory over WP.
Central Gauteng B secured the bronze medal with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over KwaZulu-Natal after scores were level at 7-7 following normal time.
The boys’ gold medal match was even more tightly contested, with WP A finishing on top with an 8-7 penalty shootout win against Central Gauteng A after scores were tied 8-8 in normal time.
The bronze medal went to KwaZulu-Natal A, who thumped their B side 17-5.
In other results, the U16 section gold medals both went to the WP when their boys’ A side beat KZN 4-1 in a shootout with scores tied at 4-4 after normal time and the girls beat Buffalo City 6-4.
The U15 titles went to WP and Central Gauteng, respectively, as WP beat KZN 7-6 in the boys’ section and the Gauteng girls overcame WP 4-3.
WP picked up another title when they beat KZN 7-0 in the boys’ U14 section, while the girls’ gold medal went to Central Gauteng, beating WP 6-3.
WP were too strong in the U13 sections.
They thumped KZN 6-2 in the boys’ final, while the girls beat KZN 3-1 in a shootout after scores were tied at 3-3 in normal time.
NMB Water Polo chair Richard Rautenbach said the tournament was the culmination of a lot of hard work behind the scenes.
“We believe it was a huge success,” he said.
“We have received rave reviews from all the visiting provinces, with the final seeing about 4,000 spectators in attendance at Grey High.
“It was an incredible showcase for water polo in this country and is exactly what water polo needs.
“Something we have been lacking is the buy-in from people, so to see 4,000 people sitting around a pool and watching things unfold is a testament to the hard work that has gone into this competition.”
While the NMB sides did not achieve what they would have liked in terms of medal placings, Rautenbach said the hard work would not stop until they were one of the top provinces in the country.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and evaluate things,” he said.
“We got many things right and, moving forward, we need to work harder as a province and reassess what we are doing.
“We are working so hard and things don’t always go your way, and in sport you have to deal with the downs as well as the ups.
“We hosted a phenomenal tournament, but the hard work is not over.
“We have to keep going until we do come out on top.”
HeraldLIVE
