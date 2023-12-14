Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm says he has decided to lay low and avoid public events until February after agreeing to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a big-money move that made headlines across the globe.
In his first appearance after signing with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the 29-year-old Spaniard was surprised to find TV cameras at an event he was attending in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.
“I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate,” Rahm told a select audience at the Sociedad Bilbaina hall, who appeared to be outnumbered by media professionals.
Rahm was there to receive the 'Dama Bilbaina 2023' prize awarded by the private club founded in 1839 in his native Basque Country, in recognition of his sporting career.
“I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week,” Rahm said, giving a categorical “No!” when asked if he was planning to give an interview.
“There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to.”
One of golf's most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm became the biggest name to sign on with LIV Golf since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.
Media reports said the world number three Spaniard will be paid at least $300-million with some outlets putting the guaranteed figure at closer to $600-million.
Rahm's departure will be seen as another huge blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by huge paydays.
He described himself on Wednesday as a “normal person”.
“I don't consider that what I do is much different and that I am more or less important than the rest,” Rahm said.
“The only thing is that I'm seen on TV right now and that's it ... hopefully a little less so in the future ...”
Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said that there are eight to 12 players who are “blowing up” his phone about wanting to join the new LIV team that will be captained by Rahm.
“I'll be honest with you, since Jon signed, I know he's been inundated by players saying, 'I want to play on your team, Jon. How do I get on that?'” Norman told ESPN.
“I know my phone is blowing up,” Norman told BBC.
Norman said the addition of Rahm further validates LIV's 54-hole format and team competition.
“I think word is getting out there among all the players around the world, even the top players, the best players in the world,” Norman told ESPN.
“They love our format, they love our platform, they love the team spirit, the team atmosphere. And to be honest with you, I've seen it resonate very, very loudly this year. And obviously, Jon is an incredible addition to us.”
LIV begins its third season at Mayakoba in Mexico on February 2-4.
In the meantime, all eyes are on which golfers make the jump to fill out Rahm's team.
“It will create a domino effect, there will be more apples falling from the tree — no question about it, because LIV continues to develop,” Norman told BBC. — Reuters, Field Level Media
Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
Image: Humberto Bilbao/Handout via REUTERS
