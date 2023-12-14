Kyalami beckons for Bay superstars

The national motorsport calendar reaches a thrilling climax at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg this weekend with the running of the South African Endurance Series (SAES) Nine-Hours of Kyalami endurance race that will end an action-packed two-day racing festival.
In total, 13 championships across the various classes will be at stake including the prestigious SA Endurance National Championship, SA Endurance Index of Performance Championship and the SA GT National Championship.
The top 44 endurance cars will battle it out on track for nine hours of non-stop action.
SAES co-founder Xolile Letlaka said that his focus was growing the motorsport audience for the benefit of the sport as a whole.
There will be live SuperSport coverage of all of the races from 2.30pm on Friday through to the chequered flag falling at the end of the Nine-Hour on Saturday at 9pm.
Motorsport fans across the world will also be able to follow all the action on the SAES YouTube channel.
In the SA Endurance championship, just seven points separate Into Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 entry of Xolile Letlaka, Stuart White and Mikaeel Pitamber and the Stradale Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry of Charl Arangies, Arnold Neveling and Kwanda Mokoena.
The Into Africa trio should be considered firm favourites as each driver has overseas GT racing experience with White securing a win and three podium finishes in the Italian Championship, while Pitamber became the youngest ever GT Open winner with a victory in Monza, driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3.
This was followed by a season-ending win in Spain and Letlaka having performed well in two rounds of the European GT Open Championship.
Arangies, having already clinched the SA GT Extreme National Championship as well as the overall Extreme Supercars title, will no doubt be in confident form along with Neveling, who has excelled in both the Extreme Supercars series as well as the GTC SupaCup series, and Mokoena joining them as the reigning SA Endurance Champion.
In the SA GT Championship comprising of two one-hour sprint races per event, local superstar Michael Stephen is on the verge of clinching his 19th National Motorsport Championship, having won six out of the seven rounds so far this season in his Ultimate Outlaws Audi R8 GT3 Evo.
In second place in the championship is another local hero, Aldo Scribante, in his Scribante Concrete Lamborghini Huracán GT3, who has enjoyed a consistent season and is just 28 points off the championship lead with 70 points on offer this weekend.
Reigning GT Champion younger brother Silvio Scribante in his Cemza Cement Lamborghini Huracán GT3 had a disastrous start to the season and will no doubt be riding shotgun to help Aldo in the title hunt.
Stephen and the Scribante brothers are also fighting for the Pro Class Championship but will no doubt be under loads of pressure from the Into Africa Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Stuart White, who will be out to win both races.
The young Free State driver holds the outright lap record at Zwartkops Raceway and would like another record to be written against his name.
The Teams Championship will certainly go down to the wire with Ultimate Outlaws enjoying a slender lead over Scuderia Scribante.
The advantage will lie with the Ultimate Outlaws as they have entered a third car, driven by team boss Izak Spies, a brand new Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 that only landed in the country last Monday.
Additional classes to enjoy over the weekend with each having two sprint races are the Silvercup 2.0 Litre, Lotus Challenge and Pabar VW Challenge.
Kyalami beckons for Bay superstars
Thrilling endurance race to end action-packed two-day racing festival
Image: SAES
