Eastern Cape Motors keeps ‘driving local’ with The Herald Cycle Tour 2024
Sponsorship of world-class event — to be staged over two weekends in February — makes perfect sense to group
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
Partnering with The Herald Cycle Tour 2024 as an official vehicle sponsor makes perfect sense for Eastern Cape Motors (ECM) because of the group’s drive to support local.
Eastern Cape Motors Group’s North End sales manager Dale Cuthbert said The Herald Cycle Tour was a world-class sporting event that was close to the group’s heart.
“Eastern Cape Motors Group, largely Eastern Cape-based, grew out of small beginnings in Port Elizabeth and East London 38 years ago,” Cuthbert said.
“We regard ourselves as being very privileged, and proud, to have the Eastern Cape as our group’s foundation and base — our slogan has for many years been, ‘The Eastern Cape is Eastern Cape Motor Country’.
“We are blessed to reside in the beautiful Eastern Cape and, of course, to be associated with a local world-class cycling event which The Herald Cycle Tour has become,” Cuthbert said.
The Herald Cycle Tour 2024, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will be staged over two weekends with mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on February 11, and road races at Pollok Beach on February 17 and 18.
“We believe and robustly advocate that the Eastern Cape is the jewel of Southern Africa — from having five of seven biomes and being malaria-free, to the many phenomenal Big 5 game reserves, including the Addo Elephant Park, which stretches into the sea, and just so much more.
“This premier sporting event showcases our wonderful city and environs so well, bringing participants from across South Africa and internationally, so it’s always a privilege for the Eastern Cape Motor Group to be involved and to support The Herald Cycle Tour.”
Some of the sponsored vehicles that will support The Cycle Tour include the Ford Ranger (Double Cab XL, XLT, Wildtrak), which in June became the first bakkie to win the prestigious South African Car of the Year title.
The Ford Ranger is truly a local, Eastern Cape, hero because its engine is built at the Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha.
Some of the other ECM vehicles that will be used to support The Herald Cycle Tour 2024 will include the Ford Everest — Wildtrak & Sport (Adventure SUV of the Year); Ford Puma — Titanium and ST-Line, Subaru — New Outback, Proton — New X90; Nissan — New X-Trail; and Mazda — CX 60.
The vehicles will provide operational support, including lead vehicles for the elite riders, route checks and route markings and other travel logistics.
“The Herald Cycle Tour is a world-class event in every respect,” Cuthbert said.
“It is exceptionally well organised, with participation across so many age groups and walks of life.
“It includes the prestige of the road cycle races in tandem with a fantastic, professional mountain bike event.
It is always such a fun event we wouldn’t miss for the world.”
ECM’s enthusiastic North End team will once again energetically assist cyclists at a water point on the mountain bike race, and various staff members will participate in the mountain bike or road race events, as well as support their families from the roadside.
Online registration for charity entries closes at midday on Sunday, December 31. All other entries close at midday on February 5.
Enter online at www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For more information, contact cycletour@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
