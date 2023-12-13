Warriors must peak at right time — Pillay
Gqeberha side face Titans at Supersport Park in CSA 4-Day series
Dafabet Warriors opening batsman Jiveshan Pillay believes that peaking at just the right time will be crucial for the side as they approach the midway point of the CSA 4-Day Series.
Starting on Thursday, an important two weeks lay ahead for the Gqeberha side as they take to the road to face the Momentum Multiply Titans between December 14 and 17 at Supersport Park in Centurion (10am)...
