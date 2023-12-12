Matiti said Kodwa had written to him “asking for the association to nominate people to sit on the board. However, this does not amount to consultation as prescribed by the empowering legislation.”
TimesLIVE understands that Matiti responded with a list of submissions for board members, but none of them made it onto the executive.
“The department followed a due process of appointing a board, as outlined in the South African Boxing Act of 2001,” the sport ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday afternoon. “The allegations made by NPBPA against the department are objectionable.
“Our intention is to ensure Boxing South Africa is empowered and led by ethical leaders with strong governance, commercial and administrative expertise,” Kodwa said in the statement. “The incoming board is expected to lift boxing in South Africa and return it to its former glory.”
On Monday the attorney-general wrote to the NPBPA’s attorney saying the new board would not take office. “We are instructed by [the minister] that the new board ... would not assume duties tomorrow December 12 pending the finalisation of part A of your client [sic] application.”
But now DSAC is saying that letter incorrectly represents Kodwa’s stance.
BSA played an instrumental role in forming the promoters’ association last year, telling parliament last month it had yet to form associations for the other categories of licensees. All recognised associations have to submit annual reports on their activities to BSA once a year.
Matiti said the association had more than 70 members, though that figure is presumably the total number of registered promoters.
The legislation does not mention whether licensees are obliged to join associations.
Kodwa rescinds state attorney letter, tells new boxing board to start work
Sports reporter
Image: GCIS
