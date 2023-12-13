Karting season ends on a damp note

The final round of the 2023 Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club Championship drew to a close in yet another rain-filled event at the Celso Scribante Circuit along Victoria Drive with intermittent rain adding to the on-track action.
Taking part in only his second 4-stroke event after having completed his national and international duties for the year, Caleb Moss proved to be in a league of his own as he dominated proceedings on track, taking back-to-back victories in both of the 12-lap sprint races in the combined junior and women’s class.
Wyatt Jonas and Stuart van Tonder finished second and third respectively in both of the heats, with Kimaya Moodley taking the overall win from Caydance Kugel in second and Morgan Griffiths in third in the women’s class.
In the Michael Stephen Racing 4-Stroke (MSR4) sprint races that were contested by 30 teams in total over the season, just 10 points separated the Northfield Engineering Team of Cameron Kelly and Kenzo Barnard and the S4 Intergration Team of Saleem Noorshib and Jacques Fourie going into this event.
Kelly was without his regular partner Barnard, who having just completed his matric final exams was taking a well-deserved break along the Garden Route.
Kelly opted to go the solo drive route and came out with a well-calculated game plan coupled with almost 20 years of karting experience.
In race one S4 Intergration got the better of the Northfield Team finishing second with Auto Perfection taking the win ensuring that the championship would be decided in the last sprint race.
The second of the sprint heats saw Northfield take the win, with Auto Perfection second and S4 Integration third, giving the Northfield Engineering Team the championship victory.
In the two 1-Hour Endurance heats, Kelly put on a masterful show.
Having always enjoyed racing in the rain, he put on a display of driving craft that elevated him to another level as he didn’t put a foot wrong in both heats while others were spinning off the circuit on virtually every lap.
The Northfield kart took the first endurance race win by 2.4 seconds from Auto Perfection with Gordon Ascaray finishing third and in the second race Northfield won by 42 seconds with Auto Perfection once again second and Gordon Ascaray third.
In the very quick DD2 Rotax Shifter class, Marco Scribante started the day with a slender lead in the championship over Byron Teengs.
Jeandre Marais made a welcome return to karting after a very busy PoloCup campaign, regional saloon car, open-top and rally season.
Unfortunately, he was involved in a first-corner incident in race one that left him with injured rids as well as a bent steering column and damaged tie-rods, yet he soldiered on to finish in fourth place, with Byron Teengs winning, Marco Scribante second and Justin Walton third.
The results of races two and three were a carbon copy of race one and that enabled Teengs to take the top step of the championship podium as well as cap a good season culminating in being awarded the Victor Ludorum award.
Club Championship overall winners
Junior class: 1 Wyatt Jonas, 2 Stuart van Tonder, 3 Jean Saayman
Women's class: 1 Morgan Griffiths, 2 Roxanne Bartle, 3 Kimaya Moodley
MSR4 Sprint: 1 Northfield Engineering, 2 S4 Integration, 3 Auto Perfection
MSR4 Endurance: 1 Northfield Engineering, 2 S4 Integration, 3 Auto Perfection
DD2 Shifter class: 1 Byron Teengs, 2 Marco Scribante, 3 Justin Walton
Special awards
Senior Victor Ludorum: Byron Teengs
Junior Victor Ludorum: Joshua Moore
Overall 4-Stroke: Northfield Engineering
125 Gearbox: Byron Teengs
Official of the Year: Michael Diener
Marshal of the Year: Nelubabalo Mzukwa
HeraldLIVE
Karting season ends on a damp note
Challenging conditions put drivers’ skills to the test
Image: DEBBIE MARAIS
