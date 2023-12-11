Plummer happy she’s leaving Proteas in better place after tight series in England

“I have had the privilege of working with the best bunch of players in this South African team,” said Plummer, whose first stint with the Proteas was between 2015 and 2019.
“It is unfortunate we did not win the series, but I can assure you we have built something and I can only hope the team grows from here.
“I’d like to wish the team well and thank them for a great second stint. The time is now for Netball SA and netball in SA to grow.”
In an incredibly tight series, the Proteas lost the opening game by three points (54-51) and won the second match by two points (61-59).
• Meanwhile, Netball Australia (NA) CEO Kelly Ryan resigned on Tuesday after the governing body reached an in-principle agreement with professional Super Netball league players to end a months-long pay dispute.
Ryan's departure comes after NA and the players' union agreed on a Collective Player Agreement (CPA) deal until September 2026.
“Having reached an in-principle agreement on the CPA pay deal, and watched with pride as our Diamonds won the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup, the timing felt right to hand over the reins to a new leader,” Ryan said in a statement.
Super Netball players had been effectively unemployed since September when the last agreement expired.
The new pay deal includes an 11% increase in players' base salaries over three years and a 3% private health insurance contribution among other increased benefits, according to Australian media reports.
The Australian government warned NA last month that it would withhold A$18 million in funding due to not receiving a “sufficiently robust business case”.
Ryan said the governing body had weathered several storms since she took charge in mid-2021.
“We overcame the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic to continue a national competition through border closures, experienced strong growth in the national competition ... and strengthened the games’ finances,” she added.
Stacey West, NA's executive general manager performance, has been appointed acting CEO.
The netballers' push for better pay had been backed by the national women's soccer team and Australia's cricketers, who pledged a “fighting fund” to support them.
Australian Netball Players Association CEO Kathryn Harby-Williams said players had been sleeping in cars and had moved back in with their families to make ends meet during the stand-off. — Additional reporting by Reuters
