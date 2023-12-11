Proteas player Stubbs fully focused on present

While the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US lingers in his mind, Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs says his present focus is grabbing every opportunity that comes his way.
The 23-year-old Proteas middle-order batsman will once again be in line to take on India in the second of three Twenty20 internationals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday (5pm).
Both sides were left frustrated after their trip to Durban for the first clash was rained out without a ball being bowled and will be hoping to get some valuable game time with so little international T20 cricket on the horizon for the hosts over the next six months.
The Warriors man said his main objective in the coming months would be to ensure he places himself in the best position for potential World Cup selection later on.
“It is something I’ve thought about, but only a little bit," Stubbs said on Monday.
“I try to not look too far ahead. whenever you get a chance now, whether it is for the Proteas, in the SA20, or the IPL, you just have to try to maximise each opportunity, and in doing so, things may fall into place if you do well enough [to get noticed].”
The only other T20 International series for SA is against the West Indies.
However, the players who make up the core of the Proteas squad will have the opportunity to play T20 cricket in the form of the Betway SA20, two domestic T20 competitions and the Indian Premier League
“I think the next few months will be crucial in terms of our T20 cricket.
“The SA20 competition is of a very high standard and we will be tested there, the most important thing for us would be to continue to play that aggressive brand of cricket, regardless of the competition, which could be key in the long run,” Stubbs said.
He said despite the frustration of not getting out on the park at Kingsmead, spirits were still high in the dressing room.
Stubbs said they would come out guns blazing and take the fight to the Indians in a much-anticipated encounter.
Furthermore, the hard-hitting right-hander felt that playing in the Indian Premier League had given the squad great insight into how the Indians may approach the series.
“Being in the IPL, you do quite a bit of analysis on the opposition batters and bowlers, which helps coming into this, and a lot of our guys have played against some of the Indians in the IPL.
“I think our biggest strength lies in our batting line-up, to play alongside guys who have performed so well at the [50 over] World Cup, the incoming players need to try to match their intensity.
“I think it is quite exciting for us to be playing alongside the more experienced guys, so I think for us, coming in [as rookies], we need to express ourselves, enjoy it, and just try to win games,” the former Grey High pupil said.
With the series delicately poised heading to the Bay, Stubbs said: “Hopefully, we can get out on the park, play some cricket, get away a win, and set up a mouthwatering final match in Johannesburg.”
Squads:
SA: Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee, Aiden Markram (capt), Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira.
India: Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas player Stubbs fully focused on present
Warriors middle-order batsman not entertaining thoughts of 2024 T20 World Cup just yet
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
