Davidson slips and slides to victory at Border 100

Persistent weekend rain certainly put a damper on the Border 100 race at the East London Grand Prix Circuit where competitors from around the country had arrived to compete in the season-ending spectacle at the weekend.
Due to the extremely slippery conditions, many of the drivers decided not to risk damaging their cars, especially in the Classic and Historics class where many of the vehicles are irreplaceable masterpieces.
In the Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge class for historic and classic cars, it was a case of David vs Goliath in both of the eight-lap sprint races, with the small nimble Ford Escorts getting the better of the brutal V8s and the top three positions all going the way of the Ford men.
Local hero Nick Davidson took the overall win from KwaZulu-Natal visitors Mike Gaines and Meredith Willis in second and East London driver Wayne Botha in third.
Making the win more impressive is the fact that it was only Davidson’s second outing in the remarkable little Escort.
Rane Berry enjoyed a good day in his Datsun Skyline to finish second in class C after having to make up lots of positions following a poor qualifying session, and fellow Algoa Motorsport Club drivers Anton Ehlers and Joel Steenekamp were sixth and seventh, respectively, in class C.
A decision was made early on Saturday to abandon the motorcycle class due to the treacherous track conditions so the race programme was reworked accordingly.
In the first of the eight-lap heats for modified saloons, there were three race stoppages due to cars sliding off the track which further affected the race programme and ultimately led to the cancellation of the third heat for the modified saloons.
RJ Green made the best of the conditions, bringing his BMW E36 home in first place overall, with Paul Berry in a similar BMW E36 in second and Eckhart Schoenknecht in a Toyota Lexus in third.
The rain eased slightly in the late afternoon, enabling the Border 100 to start on schedule and from the outset it was clear that the Johannesburg-based Mercury Racing Team comprising a previous winner, Gerard “Klippies” Krige, and his grandson, Adriaan le Roux, in a home-built Nissan powered Super 7 kit-car, were the team to beat.
They went home with overall honours in both the 42-lap format of the race as well as the reintroduced 2-Hour Endurance format.
“Our car has been in development for the last five years and it has come together perfectly, and I am so chuffed to have my grandson Adriaan, who is an incredible young driver, sharing the car with me,” Krige said.
Overall and class results:
Modified Saloons, Overall: 1 RJ Green, 2 Paul Berry, 3 Eckhart Schoenknecht
Class B: 1 Gareth Hewitt
Class C: 1 RJ Green, 2 Paul Berry, 3 Eckhart Schoenknecht
Class D: 1 Shaun Beetge
Class E: 1 Craig Borges, 2 Mark Knock, 3 Juan Nel
Class X: 1 Manfred Schroeder, 2 Julian Herman, 3 Damian Parker
Driver of the Day: Robert-John Green.
Coastal Challenge, Class A, 1 Nick Davidson, 2 Mike Gaines-Meredith Williams, 3 Wayne Botha
Class A: 1 Mathys Nell
Class B: 1 Nick Davidson, 2 Wayne Botha, 3 Ian Thompson
Class C: 1 Mike Gaines-Meredith Williams, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Gary Schultz
Class D: 1 Shane Fantham, 2 Ryno Burger, 3 Ryan Gudmanz
Class E. 1 Alan Hooper, 2 Paul Manegold, 3 Ronald Scott
Border 100 — 42 laps — 1 Mercury Racing — Klippies Krige and Adriaan le Roux; 2 Treadz Tyres — Quentin Lessing and Darron Gudmanz; 3 Vallance Racing SA — Shaun Vallance and RJ Green
Index of performance — 1 Damian Parker, 2 Vallance Racing, 3 Team Flatout.
Border 100 — 2-Hour Endurance: 1 Mercury Racing, Klippies Krige and Adriaan le Roux; 2 Vallance Racing SA, Shaun Vallance and RJ Green; 3 Strictly VW, Julian Herman
Index of Performance: 1 KZN Boys Mike Gaines-Meredith Willis, 2 Vallance Racing SA, 3 Bryce Choudree.
