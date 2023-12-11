×

Sport

Bay’s Rula eyes SA junior-flyweight title

East Cape champion to fight Mathontsi in East London boxing extravaganza

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 December 2023

Gqeberha professional Owethu Rula will challenge Nozwelethu Mathontsi for her SA female junior-flyweight title in the fourth Night of Champions annual boxing extravaganza.

The event, staged by Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Promotions, will take place at the East London ICC on Saturday (from 7pm)...

