Roses bloom first against Proteas

The England Roses drew first blood in the Vitality Netball series on Tuesday night as they pipped the SPAR Proteas 54-51 in a close encounter in Manchester.
The last time these two teams met was during the 2023 Netball Quad Series in Cape Town in January where England came out tops and the South Africans were keen to redeem themselves.
Both teams had a nervy start in the first quarter, with hosts England breaking the ice by scoring first.
However, SA were not about to sit back and become spectators in the match.
Coach Norma Plummer started the match with a team that fused experienced players with young ones. At the end of the first stanza, it was the Roses who were leading 16-11.
The second quarter was an all-England affair as they took charge of the match and dictated the terms for the better part of the quarter.
SA made one change with the introduction of Kamogelo Maseko at goal attack in place of Nichole Taljaard.
After 30 minutes, it was England in the driver’s seat, taking the quarter 30-22.
The Proteas came out into the third quarter a different team as they challenged England and took the game to them every chance they got.
Jess Thirlby of England made wholesale changes in quick succession, and this worked very well in SA’s favour.
The team was more settled and stable — Plummer made one forced change when Phumza Maweni limped off and was replaced by Nicola Smith at the back, who played very well with Karla Pretorius.
SA took the championship quarter 14-13, with the overall score 43-36 in England's favour.
The fourth and final quarter was no different for the Proteas, who started the same way they ended.
A couple of changes saw skipper Bongiwe Msomi and Khanyisa Chawane being rested and replaced by Jeante Strydom and Refiloe Nketsa.
One would never have said that the SA team was an inexperienced side as they did not back down from the challenge.
Their gutsy display was good enough for them to win the quarter 15-11 and reduce the scoreline to just three points.
Ultimately though, it was England who won the match 54-51.
SA’s coach said post-match: “I think we made it very hard for ourselves when you consider how we started.
“It was very nervy for us, and we couldn’t pass the ball high enough and played to England’s strength. We came back and eventually got it right.
“Some of the mistakes we spoke to the girls about in training, they had to see if for themselves now on the court — I believe that they will be better and do better next time we take to court.
“Overall, I am impressed with how we played especially in the second half. I think we will produce some big players from this group soon.”
Score breakdown: Q1: Roses 16 Proteas 11; Q2: Roses 30 Proteas 22; Q3: Roses 43 Proteas 36; Q4: Roses 54 Proteas 51. — SuperSport.com
Roses bloom first against Proteas
SA netballers pipped by England in close contest in Manchester
Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for England Netball
