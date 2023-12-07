All roads lead to East London Grand Prix Circuit

The region’s final main circuit racing event of the season takes place on Saturday at the EL Grand Prix Circuit, where drivers and motorcycle riders from around the country will do battle on the 3.92km track in the iconic Border 100.
Race organisers have reverted to the original format from 1959, offering two endurance races within a race, one being the original 100-miler (42 laps) and an extended two-hour long version.
All entries will start together with the 100-milers taking the flag after 42 laps and moving off the circuit into parc ferme while the remainder continue without interruption until the two-hour mark.
Both races will be scored on race distance covered as well as index-of-performance.
The Border 100 for motorcycles is over 26 laps (100km) and aligned with the original race length as presented in 1959.
“As well as the endurance races, the race programme for the day also has exciting sprint races for motorcycles, modified saloon cars, sport and GT cars, as well as historics and classics saloon cars, which include the recently introduced “Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge”, with competitors from the coastal region stretching from Jeffreys Bay to Durban taking part,” Border Motorsport Club chair Andrew Karshagen said.
“This weekend we welcome many competitors and their teams from as far as Johannesburg, Klerksdorp and KwaZulu-Natal, while the Algoa Motorsport Club and the Border Motorsport Club are well represented.
“We welcome our sponsors, and our loyal local spectators and visiting spectators to our track.”
Fans who enjoy the sight and sounds of the brute force of V8-powered cars are in for a treat with the largest collection of V8s seen in years set to race in the Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge race which caters for historic, classic and the KZN retro classics.
The battle up front will be between the Chevy Can-Ams of Rudolf de Vos, Matthew Gudmanz and KZN visitor Mathys Nell, the Ford Capris of Darron Gudmanz and Selwyn Blom, the Ford Granada of Brett Franklin and the Ford Fairlane of Andrew Karshagen.
Right behind the V8s are a host of impressive cars with Ian Thompson’s 4-litre Lexus-powered Opel Rekord, the Ford Cortina XR6 Interceptor of Johan van der Westhuizen, the V6 Cortina of Kyle Rose and the Mazda RX2 rotary of Shannon Barun.
A car making a welcome return to the circuit is the recently rebuilt 1978 rotary-powered Mazda Capella that has been painstakingly restored to its former glory by legendary East London racer Bevan Schwarz and his team.
In the Coastal Challenge, teams will be scored according to their combined points as allocated to the individual competitors.
For the team competition, points are allocated to competitors according to their finish. The scoring for the GTCC results will be done off the BMSC Coastal Challenge sprint heats as per the race day programme.
The feature race will see the defending Border 100 champions, father and son Darron and Matthew Gudmanz, who won last year’s edition in a 40-year-old Ford Capri Perana, having thrown down the gauntlet and unveiled their new endurance-focused beast in the form of a new VW SupaPolo.
They will take on the challenge of Julian and James Herman in another VW SupaPolo.
Darron, though a bit apprehensive, is no doubt looking forward to the challenge of racing a front-wheel drive car for the first time in his long and successful racing career.
Unfortunately, Nick Davidson’s SupaPolo, which dominated the recent 3-Hour race at Aldo Scribante Raceway, will not be in the mix as Nick has decided to focus on hunting down the V8s in the Coastal Challenge in his brutally quick classic Ford Escort.
An impressive field of 22 modified saloons will contest the sprint races where the large fleet of BMW E36s will be hard pressed to take victory from KZN visitor Rosh Sooful in his Lexus V8-powered AC Cobra.
On two wheels the number of entries is on the low side, with lots of the riders suffering damage during the jam-packed national racing season, but the most likely title hunt will see Bradley Rehse, Travis Warne and Graigen Nel chasing line honours.
Qualifying starts at 7.55am and racing starts at 10am, with the last race being the two-hour l Border 100 at 3.20pm.
