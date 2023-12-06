Regional winners honoured at dirt oval prize-giving

Victory Raceway held their end-of-season prize-giving in a night of glitz and glamour at the Westview Sports Club on Saturday.
The Dirt Oval for SA (DO4SA) Regional Championships was contested between the various clubs with races alternating between Victory Raceway and Port Elizabeth Dirt Oval Track Raceway.
The winners were crowned across the different classes with Pieta Victor enjoying a dominant season to finish on top in the V8 American Saloon class.
Woman driver Ruzanne Jansen proved the old saying once again that “consistency counts in winning championships” by winning the hotly contested Heavy Metal Class.
Finishing on top in the Hot Rod class was Johan Schoeman with Neels Vermaak taking the 2.1 Modified title.
Vermaak was not able to attend the prize giving so his award was accepted on his behalf by Kelly Dowling.
Tiaan Oliphant was the standout performer in the crowd favourite 1660 Class which has proven to be the most competitive class in the country with a lot of the top performers being from the Eastern Cape with Marthinus Muller from East London winning the championship and carrying the elite SA1 number on his car next season.
There are just two dirt oval events left in the year with a race at Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road on December 16 and then the Atta Victor Memorial Race at Victory Raceway in Walmer on December 27.
