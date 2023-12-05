Well-known Bay runner Dorothy Hart to be celebrated
After not missing a race in 23 years, 85-year-old to be thanked for service and loyalty to the sport
Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club in partnership with Nedbank Running Club EC will this weekend honour road runner Dorothy Hart, who never missed a race in 23 years.
The 85-year-old, who only started running at the age of 63, can unfortunately no longer participate in races due to an eye issue...
