Sainz's Vegas penalty was wrong but unavoidable, says Derek Warwick

Carlos Sainz's Las Vegas Grand Prix grid penalty last month was wrong but unavoidable, according to Formula One race steward Derek Warwick who was on the panel that imposed it on the Ferrari driver.
Spaniard Sainz was handed a 10-place grid penalty through no fault of his own after a metal drain cover came loose and wrecked his speeding car when it drove over it, forcing the cancellation of opening practise.
Former F1 racer Warwick was one of the four stewards at the November 18 night race.
“It's a difficult job for a steward, the same as a referee, and we've got to be impartial, we've got to be strict and we've got to be hard sometimes even when it hurts us,” the Briton said at the Autosport Awards in London on Sunday.
“The penalty we had to give Sainz in Vegas, it felt wrong, it was wrong, we worked very hard for it not to happen but they're the rules.”
The stewards noted at the time they would have granted a derogation due to “mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances” if they could have done, but there was no provision in the rules.
Sainz triggered an automatic penalty when Ferrari were forced to replace his car's energy store, exceeding his quota of two for the season.
• Charles Leclerc has signed a five-year extension with Ferrari that puts the Frenchman under contract with the team through the 2029 season, according to a report by Italy's La Gazetta dello Sport.
Leclerc's contract had been set to expire at the end of 2024. The extension includes an annual raise of more than $27 million and then $54 million in the final year, according to the report.
The agreement also includes performance-related exit clauses that could enable Leclerc to negotiate an exit after 2027 if he's not satisfied with the Scuderia's performance in Formula 1.
The 26-year-old is coming off his fifth season with Ferrari's F1 team, tying for fourth in the drivers' standings with 206 points. That was six points ahead of teammate Sainz, who finished in seventh, with McLaren's Lando Norris splitting the two with 205 points.
Ferrari also finished third in the constructors standings, just three points behind Mercedes and 104 clear of McLaren.
Leclerc rose through Ferrari's Driver Academy and entered F1 with Sauber in 2018 before joining Ferrari the following year. He has accumulated 23 poles, the most of any driver in history without a world championship, and Leclerc failed to win a race in 2023.
While Sainz's contract is set to expire after next season, the La Gazetta dello Sport report said that Ferrari is also engaged in extension talks with the Spaniard. Sainz won this year's Singapore Grand Prix. — Reuters
Sainz's Vegas penalty was wrong but unavoidable, says Derek Warwick
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
