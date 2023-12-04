Proteas Women can bounce back in Kimberley — Bosch

Ensuring they are better prepared for their next battle against Bangladesh will be an integral part of the Momentum Proteas’ preparations for the rest of the T20 International series after their opening match defeat on Sunday, all-rounder Anneke Bosch said.
The hosts were left licking their wounds after an agonising 13-run defeat in their clash at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and will look to set the record straight when they meet again in Kimberley on Wednesday.
The women from Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted a competitive 149 runs for the loss of just two wickets, thanks largely to unbeaten innings’ by Murshida Khatun (62 off 59) and Nigar Sultana (32 off 21).
In pursuit of the 150-run winning target, the Proteas got off to a solid start, as openers Bosch and stand-in skipper Tazmin Brits (30) put on 69 for the first wicket.
Bosch would go on to score a brisk 67 off 49 deliveries with the home side on 123/3 in the 16th over with 27 runs still needed.
However, the fall of Bosch in the 18th over had a domino effect on their batting line-up.
The hosts lost their next five wickets for the addition of just 13 runs to finish their 20 overs on 136/8, as Bangladesh teenage leg-spin sensation Shorna Akter claimed a maiden five-wicket haul at international level to condemn South Africa to defeat.
“We knew it was a high-scoring ground so we would have to back ourselves to chase down the score that Bangladesh set, but unfortunately we didn’t apply ourselves as well as Bangladesh did.
“[Going out] made it a bit more difficult for the new batters coming in to chase 27 off 15 — it is always easier for someone who has been there for a while to chase that total down,” Bosch said.
“I am disappointed in myself that I couldn’t finish it because I was hoping to be there at the end.
“When I went out, there were two new batters at the crease and it was difficult for them to chase that from the get-go.”
Bosch said the next two matches would be crucial as the Proteas looked to get themselves back in contention for a series victory.
“The last two games will be very important for us.
“Perhaps we need to revisit some of the plans we have in terms of bowling and field settings, and with the bat, to apply ourselves better and be able to chase down a score like that, so it will be two big games and a lot to play for,” she said.
