Countdown to SA’s oldest race

With most of the national and regional championships having been decided, there is still some unfinished business at the Border 100, SA’s oldest official circuit racing event at the East London Grand Prix track next weekend.
The origins of the race go back to 1933 when the motoring editor of the Daily Dispatch, Brud Bishop had the idea of racing on a 25 kilometre circuit along the West Bank of East London.
Bishop pitched his idea to the city fathers and without hesitation the Border 100 was born and attracted international competitors with its first running in 1934.
This event eventually morphed into the South African Grand Prix before being moved to Kyalami in 1967.
The Border 100 on the current circuit layout was first run in 1959.
For this year’s 89th edition, Border Motorsport Club (BMSC) has decided to mix things up a bit by having two races within a race, namely a 100 mile race of 42 laps around the 3.921km circuit, and a Two Hour Tourist Trophy Race.
Adding interest, is round two of the Graham Twiss Coastal Challenge (GTCC) contested in the historic and classic class between drivers from KZN, Border, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
Teams will be scored according to their combined points as allocated to the individual competitors.
Included in the jam-packed race programme that starts with qualifying at 8am are two eight-lap sprint races per class, namely Sports & GT Cars, Modified Saloons, Motorcycles and Historic & Classic Cars followed by the Border 100 for motorcycles and ending off the day with the Border 100 for cars.
The endurance race is open to any car that complies with Motorsport SA safety regulations with drivers in possession of the correct documentation and licence.
Drivers are expected to share cars as there is a compulsory pit-stop, and this leads to many interesting pairings with father/son, brothers, grandfather/granddaughter and cousins to name a few.
Defending Border 100 car champions Darron Gudmanz and his son Matthew will certainly be challenged this year by a strong contingent of 19 cars from KZN.
Spectators are certainly in for a treat as they will get the chance to see four Chevrolet Firenza Can-Ams racing together driven by Rudolph de Vos, Matthew Gudmanz, Derek Boy and Thys Nel with Nel sharing the driving duties with his granddaughter Nikita.
The format for the motorcycle Border 100 remains unchanged and is set at 26 laps (100kms) with a compulsory pit-stop along the way.
If the rider is not sharing the ride with a partner, he or she needs get off the bike, run around to the other side, and then get on, simulating a rider change.
One entry that immediately attracted attention was Bradley Rehse on his Innova-backed 600cc Yamaha R6.
He is a previous winner of this event, tasting success with both an index-of-performance win as well as overall win a few years later.
Rehse will be up against a host of top-class riders in two-time winner Travis Naude as well as the evergreen Gerrie Havenga.
HeraldLIVE
HeraldLIVE
