Warriors stutter against Lions, but still enjoy a big lead
Seamer Meyer on song for home team as visitors collapse in their first innings
Dafabet Warriors seamer Renaldo Meyer turned on the style to claimed five wickets to help his side restrict the DP World Lions to a first innings total of 108 on day two of their CSA 4 Day Series cricket clash at St George’s Park on Friday.
Meyer, who went into lunch having picked up his first scalp of the match, returned from the break to claim four of the eight wickets to fall as he finished with figures of 5/41 in 12 overs, including four maidens. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.