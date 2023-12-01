Davids also does not want to dwell on last season's performances, but said it does motivate them.
Blitzboks looking for fresh start in Dubai
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
There were many memorable stories told about the Springbok Sevens and their exploits at the Emirates Dubai Sevens over the years and, according to assistant coach Philip Snyman, that is something the team can be proud of. But it is now time for a new chapter and that starts at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday.
Snyman, who experienced many of those golden moments as player and captain, said like the highs of previous years, the lows of more recent times must also be seen as a closed chapter.
“It is important to learn from past mistakes, but I would like to think that we closed that chapter and book,” said Snyman, who is caretaker coach in Dubai after head coach Sandile Ngcobo remained in South Africa on medical advice after an Achilles injury.
“This is a fresh start and one Sandile and I are very excited about. We have a good squad assembled with a lot of proven players, but also a nice addition of youth and new faces. So, though the team is in a bit of a transitional phase early in the season, it is an exciting one and I can't wait to see us play this weekend.”
Snyman said the belief in their defensive structure and the ability of the playmakers will pose problems for their opponents this weekend: “We know that if we keep to our structures on defence and make our tackles, teams are not going to score easy points against us, while on attack, we have some very good players with ball in hand.”
The Blitzbok assistant coach said there is no real benefit in looking too far ahead and at the top eight qualifying spots at the end of the HSBC SVNS.
“Our focus will be the here and now and that very first game against Samoa. We need to lay down a marker that will not only set the tone for the weekend, but our ambitions for the series,” said Snyman.
“We believe that if we consistently reach semifinals during the series, we will be where we want to be at the end of it, so to start well is important. And that starts with the opener against Samoa, who have won four of the last five times we played.”
Among those proven gamebreakers at the tournament, Selvyn Davids stands tall. The new Springboks Sevens captain said arriving in Dubai with a full complement of experienced players will boost their chances.
“It has been quite a while since we had almost 95% of our squad fit and keen to play,” said Davids.
“That is a massive boost to our confidence and ability, because we know what we are capable of. Add a very good preseason and some solid sessions here in Dubai and I can honestly say we are as ready as we can be.”
Davids also does not want to dwell on last season's performances, but said it does motivate them.
“We stuffed it up, so we need to fix it again and that can be done, I am convinced of it,” the Blitzbok playmaker said.
“We have a very strong pool to contend with, but the reality of the series is that with only 12 teams, there will be no easy ones. So, you need to show up and deliver from the start, there can be no hiccups.”
Davids would like to see a strong start against Samoa. “They are very physical and play very well as a team. But we prepared accordingly, and I know that if we play our own game well and execute, we will be on the right side of the results we are looking for.”
Bok Sevens squad for Dubai:
Forwards: Christie Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Katlego Letebele, Masande Mtshali.
Backs: Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids (captain), Dewald Human, Justin Geduld, Shilton van Wyk, Rosko Specman, Quewin Nortje.
Blitzboks’ Pool A fixtures (SA times, all matches live on SuperSport):
8.50am: Samoa
12.58pm: Canada
6.44pm: New Zealand
