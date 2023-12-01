Drag quarter-mile to be challenged at Aldo Scribante

The final round of timed drag racing for the season takes place at Aldo Scribante on Saturday and with the Motorsport SA (MSA) Regional and Algoa Motorsport Club Championship wrapped up, competitors will attempt personal best elapsed time (ET) over the standing quarter-mile for the season without the risk of breaking out of their championship classes.
Christo Engelbrecht, who is the MSA Regional and AMSC Club champion-elect after scoring maximum points in his class for 2023, will be holding nothing back and will be going all out for a personal best.
His best for the season is 10,6 seconds over the second standing quarter-mile in his Honda CRX K24, locally known as “Storm Breaker” and powered by NISMA Performance.
Prashailyn Govender, in the Guvner Motorsport/Fuchs Lubricants/CPI Performance/Brights Motorsport/QT Performance Audi S3 8V1, will be attempting to move his double world record time a bit further than his current 9,4 seconds over the standing quarter-mile.
The Audi S3, known as “Stormtrooper”, is now also the fastest S3 of any generation in Africa and is the third-fastest VAG MQB 4-cylinder turbocharged Audi in the world.
Nazeem Sirkhotte, in the NISMA Performance BMW E36 known as “Karayel”, will also be attempting to achieve a personal best for the season in regional racing after running 9,9 seconds over the standing quarter-mile.
His overall best was a 9,6-second pass at the South African Drag National Challenge.
Local racers Charl Petrus, in his modified Golf Mk1, and Wafqi Lillah, in his modified Nissan Sentra VVL, both powered by NISMA Performance, are making a welcome return after a sabbatical.
Matthew Kuhn, in the QT Performance/CPI Performance/Guvner Motorsport Golf 7.5R known as “Matt Se R”, also returns after mechanical gremlins kept him out for the last two events.
He will be hoping to end the year on a high note and improve on his current 9,9 seconds over the standing quarter-mile.
Viswanathan Williams, in his 8-second Nissan Skyline GTR R35, and Paresh Williams, in his all-motor 10-second Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, will also be back and attempting to go even faster than before.
There are also some out-of-town racers who will be in attendance, with Grant Steenveld from Cape Town, in his Golf 7R, making the trip to Gqeberha, fresh from setting a personal best of 9,8 seconds over the standing quarter-mile at Killarney Raceway recently.
Dhanaseelan (Sham) Govender from Johannesburg, in his modified Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, is also returning to attempt another personal best, having run a 10,6-second pass last time out.
Jode Cupido, who lives in Cape Town, but has joined the local club and is now considered part of the local racing family, is also making the trip to Scribante with his Nissan Langley VVL and is hoping to go faster than 11,7 seconds over the quarter-mile.
With a season that has been plagued by postponements due to rain and high wind, it seems that the weather gods, judging by the long-term forecasts, will play along this weekend.
So spectators will certainly be in for a treat as they will be able to watch the region’s top 40 cars pitting themselves against the clock at they chase those personal best times to end off the season.
Tickets are available at the gate and entrance to the event is R50 a person, with free entry for children under 12.
The gates open at 7am, with racing scheduled to start at 9am.
December events:
Dec 2: MSA Timed Drags Round 7 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Dec 8: Friday night drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Dec 9: Karting at Celso Scribante Race Circuit; Border 100 main circuit racing in East London
Dec 16: Dirt Oval racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road
Dec 27: Atta Victor Memorial Dirt Oval Race at Victory Raceway
Drag quarter-mile to be challenged at Aldo Scribante
Top racers will hold nothing back as they aim to crack their personal bests
Image: ASHLEY GARDINER TEN28
