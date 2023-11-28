Leading SA rowing schools to converge on the Kowie

The Standard Bank SA Schools Boat Race, hosted by St Andrew's College, will take place on December 8 and 9 in Port Alfred.
This year’s event will be the 23rd edition, with all previous races having taken place on the Kowie River.
A total of 32 school and club crews from across the country are set to take part in one of the premier events for junior rowers in SA.
It is a unique challenge for all the competitors as they have to navigate the twists and turns and changing tides of the Kowie River, compared to normal rowing events which take place on a straight course over one or two kilometres.
In the junior men’s event, racing over 5.5km, St Benedict’s College from Bedfordview in Johannesburg are the defending champions and have set the pace in Gauteng so far this season.
The top crews from the Eastern and Western Cape will be aiming to challenge them for the title which they have won for four consecutive years.
Taking part for the first time in the junior men’s event are the rowers from Leonard Ntshuntshe School from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.
St Mary’s School from Waverley, Johannesburg, are the defending champions, having ruled the roost in the junior women’s race for eight years and they will be back for another attempt.
Newcomers to this event are Grassy Park Rowing Club from Cape Town, while local school DSG from Makhanda make their return to the event after an absence of nine years.
The junior women's crews race over a 4.2km course, starting at the Centenary Park corner.
The event is once again based at the Halyards Hotel and small boat harbour, with crews arriving through the week leading up to the event.
The first round of racing takes place on Friday December 8, with all teams racing a time-trial, the junior women’s at 2pm and men at 4.30pm.
Based on the time-trial results, crews are ranked for the finals taking place from Saturday morning, leading up to the A finals for both events as the last races on Saturday afternoon.
The full programme of racing and further information can be found on the event website as well as on social media pages on Facebook and Instagram
SuperSport Schools will be live-streaming the event on SuperSport channel 216, as well as on the SuperSport Schools app.
Spectators will be able to watch the racing from the many viewpoints on the river.
There will be a dedicated spectator zone at the Port Alfred Ski Club, both overlooking the finish line and showing the Supersport Schools live-stream of the racing further upriver, as well as offering a selection of food and refreshments.
HeraldLIVE
Leading SA rowing schools to converge on the Kowie
Premier boat race to take place in Port Alfred on December 8 and 9
Image: SUPPLIED
