Matipa Karimazondo has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to water polo at Kingswood by being presented with her honours for the sport.
The Makhanda pupil represented the Kingswood first team with unwavering commitment on 120 occasions.
She also represented Eastern Province throughout the age groups and, earlier this year, attended a rigorous round of trials which culminated in her selection for the Zimbabwe national women’s team.
It is a coach’s dream to have a player of Karimazondo’s calibre at their disposal — a player whose passion, work ethic and sheer talent elevated the team’s dynamics and performance.
Her leadership qualities and commitment to constant improvement were invaluable assets that enriched the entire team experience.
Karimazondo’s athleticism is unparalleled, making her a formidable force in the water.
With her remarkable skill, she was a relentless threat to all who came up against her, commanding attention and respect from opponents and teammates alike.
The honours award celebrates her exceptional achievements and remarkable contributions to the sport of water polo.
Her leadership, both in and out of the water, has set an unmatched standard, shaping the future of water polo at Kingswood College.
Besides her water polo ability, Karimazondo showed an all-round talent for sports, also representing the school’s first hockey and netball teams.
Kingswood water polo star recognised with honours award
